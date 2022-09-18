Play Brightcove video

Watch as Sir Winston Churchill's coffin leaves Westminster Hall

When Sir Winston Churchill died, he was honoured with a state funeral - the most recent one to take place in the UK before Queen Elizabeth II's, which falls on Monday, September 19.

Churchill served as prime minister twice, and led Britain to victory in the Second World War.

British prime minister Winston Churchill. Credit: PA

He died on January 24, 1965, with his state funeral held six days later, on January 30.

Here are some of the enduring images from that time.

British Naval Officers stand vigil by the coffin of Sir Winston Churchill at Westminster Hall. Credit: AP

Before his funeral, Sir Winston Churchill's body lay in state at London's Westminster Hall for three full days - from January 27, 1965 to the morning of January 30.

Two lines of mourners file past the casket and catafalque in Westminster Hall. Credit: AP

A black velvet-draped catafalque held the casket, which had a Union flag draped over it, while a black silk cushion placed on top held Churchill's insignia as a Knight of the Garter.

Many thousands of people stood in line to pay their last respects to Sir Winston Churchill. Credit: AP

More than 300,000 people came to pay their respects to Sir Winston as he lay in state, with Westminster Hall kept open almost around the clock to accommodate the number of mourners.

Lying in State ended on the morning of the funeral - Saturday January 30, 1965.

The funeral began with Big Ben chiming, and a 90-gun salute was held at Hyde Park to mark 90 years of Churchill's life.

Winston Churchill's funeral cortege leaving Old Palace Yard at Westminster, en route to St Paul's Cathedral. Credit: PA

The coffin was carried from Westminster Hall and placed on a gun carriage before a procession through the streets of London.

As the procession was leaving the New Palace Yard of the Palace of Westminster, a single gunshot was fired at St James's Park.

The procession of the state funeral of Sir Winston Churchill as it passes along The Strand in London. Credit: PA Images

The gun carriage carrying the coffin of Sir Winston Churchill. Credit: PA Images

The coffin then proceeded through the city on the gun carriage, passing several major landmarks including Whitehall, Trafalgar Square and The Strand.

The coffin being carried by gun carriage through the streets of London. Credit: AP

As is traditional for state funerals, the gun carriage bearing Churchill's coffin was not pulled by horses, but instead by ratings (sailors) from the Royal Navy, using ropes.

Royal Navy ratings pulling the gun carriage through the streets of London. Credit: PA

The coffin then arrived at St Paul's Cathedral, and the service began. At that time, it was the largest state funeral the UK had seen.

Sir Winston Churchill's coffin is carried down the steps of St Paul's Cathedral, watched by Lady Churchill and other family members. Credit: AP

Sir Winston Churchill's coffin being carried in the centre aisle of St Paul's Cathedral. Credit: PA Images

Lady Churchill takes the arm of her son, Randolph, at the funeral service. Credit: PA

The Associated Press reported the funeral was attended by four kings, two queens, presidents — including France's General Charles de Gaulle in uniform — as well as prime ministers and statesmen from 113 nations.

The congregation was made up of around 3,000 people, while thousands more turned out to pay their respects and some 350 million watched at home.

Press photographers in position for the funeral of Sir Winston Churchill in London. Credit: PA

Queen Elizabeth II herself was in attendance, and put aside royal protocol to arrive at the church early.

Churchill was the Queen's first prime minister on her accession in 1952 and is commonly regarded as her favourite.

The Queen and other members of the Royal Family after Churchill's funeral

Play Brightcove video

When Churchill retired in 1955, the Queen sent him a hand-written letter saying no successor "will ever for me be able to hold the place of my first prime minister to whom both my husband and I owe so much and for whose wise guidance during the early years of my reign I shall always be so profoundly grateful."

At Churchill's funeral, the Queen provided a wreath of white flowers and a message that said: "From the Nation and the Commonwealth. In grateful remembrance. Elizabeth R."

The Queen's wreath for Sir Winston Churchill in 1965. Credit: PA

After the funeral, the coffin was carried to the Tower of London, and then on to Tower Pier.

Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fired a 19-gun salute and the RAF staged a fly-past of sixteen lightning fighter jets.

A vessel named MV Havengore carried the chief mourners and the coffin of Churchill on his last journey by water from Tower Pier to Festival Pier.

The coffin of Sir Winston Churchill being carried aboard the Havengore. Credit: PA Images

As part of the procession, the coffin was carried down the River Thames. Credit: PA

As the procession went down the River Thames, dockers lowered their cranes as a mark of respect.

After arriving at Festival Pier, the coffin was taken to Waterloo Station for the rail journey to Long Handborough, Oxfordshire.

The coffin of Sir Winston Churchill making its way along the River Thames to Festival Pier. Credit: PA Images

At Churchill's request, he was buried in the family plot at St Martin's Church in Bladon, Oxfordshire, not far from his birthplace at Blenheim Palace.

The former British prime minister was buried in the graveyard of St. Martin’s church in Bladon, Oxfordshire. Credit: AP

The remarkable life of the Queen remembered and the King's inaugural speech analysed in our latest episodes of What You Need To Know