St George's Chapel: The history of where the Queen will be buried

The Queen will be buried among generations of the royal family at St George's Chapel, in the King George VI memorial crypt at Windsor Castle.

Following the large, state funeral at Westminster Abbey, a procession to Wellington Arch led by the King will begin, continuing in a state hearse to St George's Chapel.

Her Majesty's final resting place will host a committal and burial service, when she will join her husband and her parents in Windsor's royal vaults.

Around 800 people will attend the committal, including members of the Queen’s Household and Windsor estate staff, at around 4pm on Monday.

The burial service will be a more private affair, attended by the new King Charles III and the royal family and conducted by the Dean of Windsor.

Like Westminster Abbey, St George's Chapel is certified as a Royal Peculiar, with the Dean of Windsor responsible only to the sovereign.

The Queen watches the coffin of her husband the Duke of Edinburgh pass by at his funeral last year. Credit: PA

The Queen will be buried at around 7.30pm on Monday in the King George VI memorial chapel at St George's, alongside the Duke of Edinburgh.

St George's Chapel was founded in the 1300s but the larger structure seen today wasn't completed until 1528, under the reign of Henry VIII.

Most recently, it hosted the 2018 wedding of Prince Harry and Megan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Philip's funeral last year.

On each side of the Chapel are carved stalls of the Knights and Ladies of the Garter, constructed in the late 15th century.

Banners of current members of the Garter hang above the stalls, as well as the coats of arms of more than 700 former members.

The building is said to be one of the finest examples of Gothic architecture in the country and has undergone many tweaks by monarchs gone by.

The Queen was known to visit St George's on days such as Christmas Day and Easter.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh leaving St George's Chapel after the installation of Sir Winston Churchill. Credit: PA

King Edward VII is also buried in St George's Chapel, having carefully planned his own funeral before he died in 1910.

Much like the Queen's well-documented love for her Corgis, King Edward VII kept a loyal terrier called Caesar as his companion.

On the day of the funeral, Caesar took the limelight by trotting behind the King’s coffin ahead of the new King and foreign heads of state.

Caesar followed King Edward VII's coffin on the day he was buried at St George's Chapel in May 1910. Credit: PA

Caesar's relationship with the King is acknowledged on Edward VII’s tomb at St George’s Chapel Windsor, carved in stone at his master’s feet.

ITV News will broadcast coverage of the funeral service at Westminster Abbey and the mile-long military procession escorting the late monarch through London.

The Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk is in charge of organising the funeral. He described the task as “both humbling and daunting. An honour and a great responsibility”.

