Police have called for calm after "serious disorder" broke out in parts of East Leicester on Saturday evening, with two people now in custody after arrests were made.

Leicestershire Police said disorder erupted in parts of East Leicester when large crowds formed after groups of young men started an "unplanned protest".

The disorder carried on into Sunday morning, the police added, with dispersal and stop and search power having been authorised to bring the situation under control.

The police say officers had tried to talk with a large group of men travelling towards Green Lane Road, Leicester, but the situation deteriorated, and additional officers were called in.

"Several incidents of violence and damage have been reported to the police and are being investigated," Leicestershire police said in a statement issued on Sunday morning.

"We are aware of a video circulating showing a man pulling down a flag outside a religious building on Melton Road, Leicester.

"This appears to have taken place while police officers were dealing with public disorder in the area. The incident will be investigated."

The police added that a large number of searches had been carried out, with two people arrested. "Two arrests were made – one man on suspicion of conspiracy to commit violent disorder and one man on suspicion of possession of a bladed article. They remain in police custody."

"We are continuing to call for dialogue and calm with support from local community leaders. We will not tolerate violence or disorder in our city. A significant police operation will remain in the area in the coming days."

Leicestershire Police Temporary Chief Constable Rob Nixon called for calm on Saturday evening as the disorder was ongoing.

The comments follow a series of disturbances that have broken out following an India and Pakistan cricket match on August 28.

On that day a violent incident was caught on camera and involved large groups of people chanting racist comments. It resulted in the assault of a Leicestershire Police officer.

An emergency meeting to discuss violent unrest between police and different faith communities in Leicester took place on September 6. Speaking to ITV Central at the time, Leicester's mayor, Peter Soulsby appealed for calm, saying: "Enjoy the cricket, enjoy if your team wins, but don't use that as an excuse or opportunity for stirring up things that frankly don't belong in our city of Leicester".

Listen to our latest episode of the ITV News What You Need To Know podcast