A minute's silence across the UK took place at 8pm on Sunday. Watch back on ITV News' special programme

People across the UK observed a minute's silence as part of a national moment of mourning for the Queen.

Those who took part at 8pm observed the silence at home, on their doorstep, in their street or at community events and vigils staged across the country.

Big Ben tolled at 8pm to begin the national moment of reflection and another bell struck at 8.01pm to mark the end of the silence.

Prime Minister Liz Truss and her husband Hugh O'Leary stood outside 10 Downing Street during the silence.

At The Kelpies sculpture in Falkirk, mourners collectively paid their respect at 8pm after a service conducted by the Very Reverend Martin Fair, a former Moderator of The Church of Scotland.

At the service, 96 lanterns, one for each year of Her Majesty's life, were lowered into The Kelpies pool of reflection at the foot of the Queen Elizabeth II Canal before local organisation's wreaths were placed into the water.

At Wellington Barracks in Westminster, military personnel were seen with their heads bowed to observe the national minute's silence.

A crowd also gathered at Antrim Castle Gardens in Northern Ireland.

'Tonight marks the start of what is going to be a very somber and solemn 24 hours for the country,' Royal Editor Chris Ship says during ITV New's special programme to mark the minute's silence