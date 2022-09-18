Unseen photo of smiling Queen released by Buckingham Palace ahead of funeral

A never-seen-before photo of a beaming Queen has been released by Buckingham Palace ahead of her funeral.

The portrait was taken in Windsor Castle in May, ahead of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The late monarch is seen wearing a pale blue dress and her favourite three-strand pearl necklace, pearl earrings and her aquamarine and diamond clip brooches which were an 18th birthday present from her father George VI in 1944.

The two art deco-style pieces were made by Boucheron from baguette, oval and round diamonds and aquamarines.

The Queen wore the brooches when she addressed the nation on the 75th anniversary of VE Day in 2020 and for her Diamond Jubilee televised speech in 2012.

The image was taken by photographer Ranald Mackechnie, who also took a portrait of the Queen that was released in June to mark her 70-year reign.

The UK celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee three months before she died.