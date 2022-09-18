Where can I watch the Queen's state funeral on Monday?

The Queen's funeral will take place at 11am on Monday at Westminster Abbey and there are many ways for the public to view it.

It will be the first time in more than 260 years that a sovereign's funeral has taken place in the abbey and it will be streamed around the country's homes, churches and cinemas.

The funeral is likely to attract one of the largest UK television audiences for decades, according to experts.

Millions have already watched a continuous livestream of the Queen Lying in State at Westminster Hall.

The King and other royal family members will follow the Queen's coffin as it's carried by gun carriage from Westminster Hall Credit: PA

Watching the funeral on TV

In terms of major broadcasters, ITV will start its funeral coverage without adverts at 9.30am.

Tom Bradby and Julie Etchingham will lead ITV's reporting, while Mary Nightingale will lead coverage from Westminster Abbey, while Royal Editor Chris Ship will be in London and Windsor.

Nina Hossain will be on the Long Walk in Windsor speaking to people paying their respects, Rageh Omaar will be with the armed forces at Wellington Barracks and Charlene White will be with mourners in London.

ITV will broadcast a documentary chronicling how the nation mourned the monarch over the past 10 days airing at 7.30pm.

The BBC will show uninterrupted coverage from 8am to 5pm. Huw Edwards, Kirsty Young and David Dimbleby are among the presenters who will anchor the BBC’s TV coverage.

Good Morning Britain will also preview the funeral from 6am on ITV.

Sky News will dedicate a day of programming to the funeral from 5am to 5pm.

Channel 4 has said it will screen a 1953 documentary of the Queen’s coronation while the state funeral is being broadcast on other channels, to show the full range of her reign.

No televised royal event has come close to the 32.1 million people who watched the funeral service for Diana, Princess of Wales on September 6, 1997.

The Queen’s televised address during the Covid lockdown in April 2020, in which she echoed Dame Vera Lynn’s wartime song and said “we will meet again,” was watched by 24.3 million.

The 1943 Vera Lynn film will be shown on Channel 4 following the service.

A woman watches a speech by the Queen to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day in May 2020 Credit: PA

ITV and BBC's coverage will show the coffin procession, following the funeral service at Westminster Abbey, as it travels through London to Wellington Arch.

The Queen's last journey to Windsor Castle will also be broadcast, where she will be buried with the Duke of Edinburgh at St George’s Chapel in a private family service.

On big screens

Viewers can also watch the funeral outside their own lounge with the funeral being shown in cathedrals, parks and cinemas up and down the country.

Close to the event itself at in London, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has said the historic occasion will be shown on giant screens in Hyde Park.

Thousands sat on the grass and watched on screens at Hyde Park as the Queen's coffin was taken to Westminster Hall on Wednesday.

Big screens in cities such as Birmingham and Leeds will also air it in Centenary and Millennium Square respectively.

Other locations include Coleraine Town Hall in Northern Ireland, Exeter City Football Club in Devon and Holyrood Park in Edinburgh.

Around 125 cinemas across the UK will also be screening the event.

The Dean of Westminster Dr David Hoyle, who will be officiating the service on Monday Credit: PA

The Dean of Westminster will lead the service, while Prime Minister Liz Truss and secretary -general of the commonwealth, Patricia Scotland, will give readings.

Prayers will also be read by the Archbishop of York, the Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland and the Free Churches Moderator.

In person

A 2,000-strong congregation made up of heads of state, world leaders, European royals and key figures from public life will attend the funeral in Westminster Abbey.

Some 800 people, including members of the Queen's Household and Windsor estate staff, will attend a committal service afterwards at 4pm in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

There will also be opportunities for the public to witness the Queen take her final journey around London.

A detailed route has been released starting from leaving New Palace Yard at the Palace of Westminster, at 10.44am through to 3:53pm at St George's Chapel.

The remarkable life of the Queen remembered in our latest episode of What You Need To Know