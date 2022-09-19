A look back at the poignant days building to the Queen's momentous final journey

The Queen's final journey out of London has taken place in front of the royal family, global dignitaries, and the eyes of billions around the watching world.

It was described by King Charles III as the last great journey. One I've witnessed over the past 10 or 11 days.

Today, I was standing at the bottom of the Mall.

It's difficult to explain the length of the procession that escorted her out of the city.

It stretched for a good 40 minutes - from the mounted Metropolitan Police at the start - all the way to the end in a slow, methodical, and sombre manner.

Play Brightcove video

I noticed a difference with the crowd today. As the Queen's coffin was taken to the Lying In State, there was cheering and clapping.

Today, people felt an element of finality. A final goodbye.

I think for everyone who’s been watching, there are so many images to take in.

When the procession slowly passed Buckingham Palace for the final time, followed by the King, his siblings, and the Queen's grandchildren, it struck me as quite a moment.

It was her home, her office - the place where she spent much of her time over the last 70 years.

I remember being at that very spot for the Jubilee. How different it felt today.

As we’ve seen in Scotland and in London twice now, people instinctively wanted to come out of their homes to see her two-hour journey to Windsor.

From Wellington Arch to Windsor Castle, the state hearse didn’t travel along the M4 - but took a route where the maximum number of people could see her.

I found her arrival at Windsor with flowers on the roof and bonnet poignant. The Queen's interest in the hearse's design bore fruit, as her wish for people to see her in death as in life was delivered.

Play Brightcove video

I’ve been reminded of that moment when the instruments of state - the emblems of majesty - were removed from the Queen’s coffin.

Placed on the altar from where they came in 1953 for her Coronation, they will in turn be passed to the new King.

There have been so many history-making moments. But I think it’s important to remember that it ends in a very private way.

St George’s Chapel is a very small, intimate corner of Windsor Castle.

The Queen has departed but we were presented with a picture of the new King and the two Kings that will follow him, flanking her coffin all the way.

If there’s any image that’s going to explain the future of the monarchy and the destiny for William and George, it will be right there and then.

The State Gun Carriage carries the coffin of the Queen followed by the King and members of the royal family Credit: PA

The remarkable life of the Queen remembered in our latest episode of What You Need To Know