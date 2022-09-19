Corgis given chance to say goodbyes to Queen at Windsor

All those who loved Queen Elizabeth II were given the chance to say their goodbyes on Monday, including her beloved corgis and fell pony.

Muick and Sandy were allowed to wait for the arrival of the Queen's coffin at Windsor for the Committal Service.

The Queen's love of her dogs was well known to all, they even appeared alongside her and James Bond actor Daniel Craig in a short film made for the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics.

The corgis watch on as the procession passes

The corgis were used to break the ice with a plethora of foreign dignitaries the Queen entertained during her 70-year reign.

Until the end they provided the Queen companionship and loyalty, helping entertain her while Prince Philip was in hospital.

Sandy and Muick will now go to live with Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson following the Queen's death but were permitted one last glimpse of the Queen as her coffin drove by inside the Windsor Castle grounds.

The Queen was also a great lover of horses and ponies, being a regular rider into her 90s.

One of her favourites , Carltonlima Emma, a fell pony stood patiently as the coffin drove by en route to St George’s chapel.

Carltonlima Emma watches the procession pass. Credit: PA

Carltonlima Emma previously starred at the special Windsor Horse Show for the Queen.