Flowers, music and jewellery: The personal touches to the Queen's state funeral

Thousands of hours of meticulous planning have been devoted to the Queen's royal state funeral to ensure it reflects the historic legacy of the UK's longest-reigning monarch.

Plans have been in place for years to say a final farewell to Her Majesty and the Queen herself, made sure to add her own personal touches to the service.

The once-in-a-lifetime occasion, watched by millions across the world, is filled with historic symbolism, with much of it including a touching nod to the Queen's husband the Duke of Edinburgh.

Here are some of the most personal touches to the day, included at the request of the Queen and her grieving family members.

Wreath

The wreath which adorns the Queen’s coffin includes flowers requested by King Charles and a personal note to his mother.

The flowers and foliage were cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House.

They were chosen for their symbolism in a touching nod to the Queen's husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

They include rosemary, for remembrance, and myrtle cut from a plant which was grown from a sprig of myrtle in the Queen’s wedding bouquet in 1947.

Myrtle is an ancient symbol of a happy marriage, while English oak - also included in the wreath - symbolises the strength of love.

Pelargoniums, garden roses, autumnal hydrangea, sedum, dahlias and scabious were included in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy, with touches of white, to reflect the Royal Standard.

At the King's request, the wreath was made in a sustainable way without using floral foam and instead using English moss and oak branches.

Embedded in the wreath was a handwritten note from the King reading: "In loving and devoted memory. Charles R".

Music

Much of the music at the Queen's funeral was chosen for its "special significance" to the Queen, Westminster Abbey said. Many of the choices also have a long association with the Abbey.

Among the hymns are The Lord’s My Shepherd, which was sung at the wedding of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh at the historic venue in 1947.

Another hymn, Love Divine, All Loves Excelling, is sung in an arrangement first heard at the wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2011.

And the anthem, O Taste and See, was composed by Ralph Vaughan Williams for the Queen's coronation in the Abbey in 1953. Mr Vaughan Williams' ashes are buried in the north choir aisle of the church.

Reveille, the national anthem and a lament, played by the Queen’s Piper, brought the state funeral service to an end.

The Queen had requested that her piper, Warrant Officer Paul Burns, play at the service.

He brought the service to a close by playing Sleep, Dearie, Sleep.

Jewellery

Several members of the royal family, dressed in black, used symbolic jewellery to pay tribute to Her Majesty.

In what appears to be a touching yet subtle nod to her great-grandmother, Princess Charlotte is wearing a brooch of a horseshoe.

The silver badge, pinned to the seven-year-old's long coat, represents one of the Queen's greatest loves, horses.

Princess Charlotte wears a horseshoe brooch. Credit: AP

Queen Elizabeth II's father, King George VI, was a lifelong horseman - a passion passed on to his daughter.

Her Majesty also went on to have an enduring passion for riding and racing, with her racehorse, Estimate, winning the coveted Gold Cup at the Royal Ascot in 2013.

She passed on her love of horses to her daughter, the Princess Royal, who became the first British royal to compete in the Olympic Games . She rode the Queen's horse, Goodwill, at the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

And her daughter, Zara Tindall, followed in her mother's footsteps by competing in the same equestrian three-day event at the 2012 London Olympics.

State Gun Carriage

The Queen's coffin, placed on the State Gun Carriage, was led in procession towards Westminster Abbey. Credit: AP

The Queen's coffin was carried from New Palace Yard towards Westminster Abbey on the State Gun Carriage in a tradition dating back to the funeral of Queen Victoria.

The 123-year-old gun carriage on which the Queen’s coffin was placed was towed by 98 Royal Navy sailors.

It has also been previously used for the funerals of King Edward VII, King George V, King George VI, Winston Churchill, Lord Mountbatten and Princess Diana.