People around the globe tuned in to watch from afar watched today as the world bid goodbye to the Queen.

Vast numbers gathered around televisions and big screens to watch Her Majesty's state funeral together.

Some marked the historic occasion at far-flung British pubs, and others at embassies and public monuments.

Many lit candles in tribute and laid flowers, before watching, as thousands of miles away royalsm world leaders, and members of the public gathered in London to pay their respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch.

In pictures: the world mourns the Queen

People offer flowers to a portrait of the Queen Elizabeth in front of the Victoria Memorial in Kolkata, India. Credit: AP

Many tributes during the Queen's funeral service acknowledged her passing would be a momentous occasion felt around the world.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, told mourners: “The grief of this day, felt not only by the late Queen’s family but all round the nation, Commonwealth and world, arises from her abundant life and loving service, now gone from us.

A Buddhist monk lights a butter lamp at monastery in a prayer session in Kathmandu, Nepal. Credit: AP

"She was joyful, present to so many, touching a multitude of lives.”

In countries around the world, people bid farewell to the Queen in their own ways, as some TV experts predicted the number of people expected to tune in to watch the funeral live would stretch into the billions.

Flowers and a photo lie in front of the British Embassy in Berlin, Germany. Credit: AP

In Kolkata, India, people were pictured leaving flowers beside a memorial to Her Majesty.

And in Kathmandu, Nepal, monks lit lamps in a prayer session to mark the day of the Queen's funeral.

Guests watch the Ceremonial Procession at The Queen Vic, a British pub in Washington DC. Credit: AP

At British Embassies around the world, mourners left tokens of sympathy.

Flowers and a photo were laid in front of the British Embassy in Berlin, Germany, on the day of the monarch's funeral.

People watch the State Funeral on TV at The Cricketer pub in Paris. Credit: AP

Some around the world flocked to British pubs to watch the funeral.

In Washington DC, people turned out to watch the service at a traditional British pub named The Queen Vic.

Tomotaka Hosokawa watches the funeral with a friend at The Aldgate British pub in Tokyo’s Shibuya district Credit: AP

People watched the State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on V screens, at The Cricketer pub in Paris, France.

In Tokyo's Shibuya district, Tomotaka Hosokawa, a dentist who has been to Britain twice, watched the funeral with a friend at The Aldgate British pub, which was streaming the Queen's funeral live on screens that usually show football games.

“The queen had an especially long history in a country that boasts a long history, and so she deserves deep respect,” Mr Hosokawa said.

The Sydney Opera House’s sails lit again again, ten days after they were initially lit to mourn the announcement of the Queen's death, Credit: Instagram: @andrewdoyle19

In many Commonwealth countries, national landmarks were lit up to pay tribute.

In Australia, the Sydney Opera House’s sails were illuminated once again, ten days after they were initially lit to mourn the announcement of the Queen's death.

Watch a gun salute in the Queen's honour in Malta on the day of her funeral

Malta marked the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II with a 21-gun salute and flags flying at half mast as the country observed a national day of mourning.

In some parts of the world, public landmarks were renamed in honour of the Queen.

People hold flowers for a photo in front of a portrait of the Queen before a private screening of her funeral in Beijing, China. Credit: AP

The Georges V metro station, which was originally named in honour of the Queen's grandfather, has now been renamed after Her Majesty.

All over the world, people chose to gather to watch screenings of the funeral.

Two people watch the Queen's funeral service on television in Gibraltar Credit: AP

In Beijing, China, people brought along a portrait of the Queen in tribute, before crowding into a live viewing together.

Many headed to bars and restaurants to watch the funeral.

People watch the funeral on a big screen on the waterfront in Cape Town, South Africa. Credit: AP

Some cities put on big screens so communities could gather en masse to watch the funeral and mark the occasion together.

Authorities in Cape Town, South Africa, showed the funeral on a big screen on the waterfront.

People wait for the metro at Georges V metro station in Paris, which has been renamed after Queen Elizabeth II. Credit: AP

On the evening before the funeral, King Charles had issued a message of thanks to people in the UK and around the world, saying he and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, have been “moved beyond measure” by the large numbers of people who have paid their respects to his late mother.

The remarkable life of the Queen remembered in our latest episode of What You Need To Know.