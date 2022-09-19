People packed out parks, lined the streets of London and watched quietly in pubs as the nation collectively said farewell to Her Majesty.

Thousands - who had waited hours to catch a glimpse of Her Majesty's coffin pass by - wiped away tears, flew union flags, embraced loved ones and toasted to the late monarch as they watched her coffin head in procession to her final resting place.

The Queen is nearing the end of her final journey to Windsor Castle where the late monarch will be reunited with her beloved husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

People stand along the Long Walk outside Windsor Castle as they wait for the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to arrive. Credit: AP

People sleep as they wait for the start of the funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey. Credit: AP

People react as the State Gun Carriage carrying the Queen's coffin passes by during the Ceremonial Procession. Credit: AP

Hundreds watched the funeral from London's Hyde Park. Credit: AP

Her Majesty's state funeral at Westminster Abbey, attended by 2,000 mourners including royals and world leaders, came to a solemn close on Monday afternoon with a lament played by the Queen's piper.

Attendees observed a two-minute period of silence, led by King Charles, that was mirrored across the UK.

After setting off in procession from Westminster Abbey, via Wellington Arch, the Queen's hearse will arrive at Windsor Castle, where a televised committal service will take place in St George’s Chapel.

People gather prior to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in central London. Credit: AP

Alexandra Eddie holds a flag she hand painted while waiting for the funeral procession outside Windsor Castle. Credit: AP

A woman holds a teacup embellished with the Queen's royal cypher in Hyde Park. Credit: AP

Students watch in their boarding house, Windmill Lodge, at Gordonstoun School, Moray, where King Charles III once boarded. Credit: PA

Members of the public wait for the passage of the coffin along the Procession Route. Credit: AP

Later in the evening, there will be a private interment service with senior members of the royal family.

The Queen’s final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex to the main chapel – where her mother and father were buried, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.

Philip’s coffin will move from the Royal Vault to the memorial chapel to join the Queen’s.

Paddington Bear was seen among the crowds at Hyde Park watching the service. Credit: AP

People watch the live transmission of the Queen's funeral in Windsor. Credit: AP

A little girl holds a balloon in tribute to the Queen. Credit: AP

Journalists watch a screen showing the last people paying their respects to the Queen inside a working area for press in London. Credit: AP

A group of women wear dresses customised with the Queen's portraits. Credit: AP

A man holding a Paddington Bear stuffed toy stands with members of the public outside Buckingham Palace. Credit: AP

Tractor drivers, who farmed near the Queen in Windsor, lined up to pay their respects. Credit: ITV News/Paul Brand

People clinked their glasses and drank to Her Majesty after watching the service at a pub in Widnes. Credit: ITV News

A Guardsman salutes as the coffin of the Queen is pulled on a gun carriage through the streets of London after her funeral.

A man looks at floral tributes beside a picture of Queen Elizabeth II in West Belfast during her funeral. Credit: AP

People watched the service from a large screen in London's Hyde Park. Credit: AP

Pub-goers and bar staff watched quietly from a pub in Widnes. Credit: ITV News

Buckingham Palace household staff pay their respects outside the Palace in London. Credit: AP

People watch TV coverage of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in a bar in central Belfast. Credit: AP

People gather at Belfast city hall, Northern Ireland, to watch TV coverage of the funeral of the Queen. Credit: AP