People packed out parks, lined the streets of London and watched quietly in pubs as the nation collectively said farewell to Her Majesty.
Thousands - who had waited hours to catch a glimpse of Her Majesty's coffin pass by - wiped away tears, flew union flags, embraced loved ones and toasted to the late monarch as they watched her coffin head in procession to her final resting place.
The Queen is nearing the end of her final journey to Windsor Castle where the late monarch will be reunited with her beloved husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.
Her Majesty's state funeral at Westminster Abbey, attended by 2,000 mourners including royals and world leaders, came to a solemn close on Monday afternoon with a lament played by the Queen's piper.
Attendees observed a two-minute period of silence, led by King Charles, that was mirrored across the UK.
After setting off in procession from Westminster Abbey, via Wellington Arch, the Queen's hearse will arrive at Windsor Castle, where a televised committal service will take place in St George’s Chapel.
Later in the evening, there will be a private interment service with senior members of the royal family.
The Queen’s final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex to the main chapel – where her mother and father were buried, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.
Philip’s coffin will move from the Royal Vault to the memorial chapel to join the Queen’s.