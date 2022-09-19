In pictures: Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest in historic state funeral

The Queen will be laid to rest in a historic state funeral on Monday, as crowds of mourners flock to London, Windsor and other royal sites throughout the UK, with the service set to draw millions of TV viewers across the globe.

The royal family, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will be among the 2,000 people gathered at Westminster Abbey to remember the late monarch on Monday morning, before a committal service at Windsor Castle.

They will walk in procession behind the Queen’s coffin as it is carried through the Gothic church by the military bearer party.

Sunrise over Guards Memorial on the day of the State Funeral for Queen Elizabeth II. Credit: PA

Chrissy Heerey who serves in the Royal Air Force was the last person to view the Queen lying in state ahead of her funeral. Credit: PA

The late monarch’s coffin in Westminster Hall has being viewed by the public since Wednesday, and closed at 6.30am on Monday, ahead of the state funeral in Westminster Abbey.

Thousands of people have made the steady pilgrimage across central London to pay their respects to the late monarch over the past four days.

The final of those was Chrissy Heerey, who said it was her second time round - having already joined to the queue to see the coffin at 4.45pm on Sunday, going through at 1.15am on Monday - but she decided to join the back of the queue and go round again.

Police officers patrol on the day of the state funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth, at Westminster Abbey. Credit: PA

At 10.30am, the sovereign's coffin will be carried to Westminster Abbey on a 123-year-old gun carriage towed by 98 Royal Navy sailors.

Then, at 12.15pm, the coffin will be taken in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch and then onwards to Windsor.

Members of the Armed Services get into position before the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Credit: PA

Police officers get into position on The Mall in London ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Credit: PA

Crowds gather at Horse Guards Avenue ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Credit: PA

Guests and officials begin to take their places at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London. Credit: PA

A royal guard stands at Westminster Abbey on the day of the state funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth in London. Credit: PA