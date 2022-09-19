A pair of Australian TV news presenters failed to recognise the UK's newest Prime Minister Liz Truss, as she arrived at Westminster Abbey for the Queen's funeral.

The mix-up took place on Australia’s Channel 9 as it was covering the funeral, attended by world leaders including Australia's PM Anthony Albanese.

But it was the UK prime minister - who is only a few days in the job - who drew blanks from presenters Peter Overton and Tracy Grimshaw.

The pair were commentating on the proceedings, when Ms Truss arrived with husband Hugh O’Leary.

“Who is this?” Ms Grimshaw can be heard to ask during the live broadcast.

“Hard to identify, maybe minor royals, members of the…. I can’t identify them,” Mr Overton responds.

“We can’t spot everyone unfortunately,” adds Ms Grimshaw.

“They look like they could well be local dignitaries, it is hard to see, we are looking at the back of their heads mostly.”

The pair appear then to realise the mystery woman's identity.

Mr Overton pauses, before telling viewers: “I’m just told that was Liz Truss, the new Prime Minister in the distance that we could see, hopping out of that car.”

The Queen's final journey from Buckingham Palace in our latest podcast episode

The mix-up prompted some merrymaking online, as the coverage beamed out on TV screens across Australia went viral on social media.

Ms Truss became prime minister on 6 September, replacing Boris Johnson after a summer-long leadership contest.

UK PM Liz Truss, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern were among leaders who arrived through the West Door before 3.30pm ahead of the service at 4pm.

All six of the Queen’s surviving former prime ministers – Sir John Major, Sir Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson – attended the funeral, in a stark reminder of the many PMs who had come and gone during the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

Ms Truss became the Queen's 15th prime minister, before Her Majesty's death.