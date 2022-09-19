Prince George, nine, and his sister Princess Charlotte, seven, have bid farewell to their beloved "Gan Gan".

George, nine, and Charlotte, seven, were the youngest members of the royal family to follow the Queen’s coffin through Westminster Abbey.

The young prince, who became second in line to the throne following the Queen's death, walked behind his great grandmother's coffin alongside his sister as part of a solemn procession past hundreds of guests through the church.

The royal siblings were among 2,000 guests at her state funeral, joining their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, along with world leaders and national figures.

The royal family walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as they leave Westminster Abbey.

The children, and their parents the Prince and Princess of Wales, at the Queen's state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

As the young royals followed their great grandmother’s coffin, flanked by their parents, Charlotte held her hands clasped in front of her while George had his arms by his side. The foursome walked a little behind the King, Charles III, and Camilla, Queen Consort, and ahead of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The young royals had arrived earlier in a car with the Queen Consort and their mother, the Princess of Wales.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George arrived by car ahead of the state funeral.

George was dressed in a dark navy suit and tie, while Charlotte wore a black coat dress with pleats at the back and a hat with a ribbon tied at the back.

She also wore a small silver horseshoe brooch which was gifted to her by the Queen. Ahead of the service, the Princess of Wales could be seen holding Charlotte’s hand, and giving her a reassuring touch on the shoulder.

The children pictured in Westminster Abbey alongside their parents, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Kate and the two children waited to one side of the abbey’s doors, watching quietly as the Queen’s coffin was borne in. The trio then joined the Prince of Wales to form a row of four as they followed the coffin to the front of the abbey. After taking their seats, the children could be seen studying their order of service at various points.

Prince George looks to the side as his sister and mother bow their heads during the Queen's funeral.

Charlotte could be seen looking around from under the brim of her hat while the mourners sang The Lord’s My Shepherd. And her brother George was seen singing The Day Thou Gavest, Lord, Is Ended as he stood between his parents. At one point, Kate could be seen comforting her son with a hand on his knee.

The Princess of Wales comforting Prince George during his great grandmother's state funeral.

At the end of the service, George followed closely behind his father, while Kate put a guiding hand on the back of her daughter, as the foursome got up from their seats and stood behind the coffin. Both children looked down at times as they filed slowly out of the abbey. They later stood with their mother Kate, Meghan, Camilla, and the Countess of Wessex, gazing on as the Queen’s coffin began its final journey from Westminster to Windsor.

Members of the royal family, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte pictured following the state funeral.

The second and third in line to the throne are also expected to be at the committal service in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, afterwards. The prince and princess’ four-year-old brother, Prince Louis, was not present as he is likely considered too young to attend.

ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship said he understands the decision for the great grandchildren to attend would have been agreed with the family.

He also noted that the two siblings also attended the remembrance service for the Duke of Edinburgh. Speaking of the procession, he said: "We will see the late Queen, the current King and then two future Kings. "If there’s any image that’s going to explain the future of the monarchy and the destiny for William and George, it will be right there and then."

