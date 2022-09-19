Queen’s coffin makes its final journey to Windsor Castle

Watch ITV's special live coverage of the funeral of HM The Queen

The Queen’s coffin has begun its final journey to Windsor Castle where the late monarch will be reunited with her beloved husband.

Hundreds of thousands of well-wishers flocked to London and are lining the route through the capital and beyond to say their last goodbyes, while millions around the globe watched proceedings on TV.

The Queen’s coffin was placed gently into the state hearse before a sea of colourful military personnel, bands, and some cavalry gathered around Wellington Arch.

The transfer from the gun carriage to the vehicle took place in a still silence as the King, the Queen Consort and other senior members of the Royal Family stood to its side just metres away.

The King and his son, William, Prince of Wales, salute the coffin Credit: AP

The King and the Queen Consort could be seen leaning their heads together to exchange a few words at one point.

Princess Charlotte, stood between her parents the Prince and Princess of Wales, clasped her mother’s hand.

The King and military personnel all saluted as the state hearse pulled away and the national anthem was played.

Play Brightcove video

As the cortege made its way through the streets, roses and other flowers were thrown towards the hearse. Cheers and applause rang out among the packed crowds.

The King, the Queen Consort and members of the royal family are following the hearse to Windsor by car, ahead of the procession to St George’s Chapel where a committal ceremony will take place from 4pm.

Play Brightcove video

The King and his siblings walked behind the coffin as it left Westminster Abbey following the state funeral, while other royals travelled by car.

Noreen Roberts, who watched the procession in London after losing her friend on the same day the Queen died, said she had imagined them in heaven together after the coffin was borne along The Mall.

Crowds came out in force to witness the funeral procession Credit: AP

Ms Roberts, 63, from Hitchin, Hertfordshire, said she had felt the late monarch’s presence as the cortege passed.

“I definitely felt her presence today. It was nice to feel close to her one last time,” she said.

“For such a little person she had this huge presence.

“I lost my friend on the same day she died and I can imagine the two of them up there at the pearly gates.”

Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Correspondent Emily Morgan, who is on the A4 as the hearse went by, said: "As it rounded the corner onto the A4 a hush descended. As it came past me there was a spontaneous eruption of clapping, people cheering. I don’t think anyone expected that to happen, it was a real outpouring of love and grief.

"There are still people standing here now. I think they're finding it difficult to walk away, to accept that this moment, for them at least, is over."

The Duke of Sussex follows a sombre-looking King and the Princess Royal towards Wellington Arch Credit: AP

During the service, the King was visibly moved and looked close to tears as the national anthem was sung in the Abbey.

Prince George was also comforted by his mother, the Princess of Wales, during the service.

In a personal touch, the wreath adorning the Queen’s coffin had a handwritten note, which was penned by the King.

The message said: “In loving and devoted memory.”

The coffin headed Wellington Arch at the corner of Hyde Park, before being transferred into a hearse for the journey to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

A televised committal ceremony will take place in the chapel at 4pm followed by a private interment service attended by senior royals.

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

Around 2,000 people attended the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey, including members of royal families from across Europe, politicians from all sides of the political spectrum and world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Charles and the Queen Consort walked immediately behind the coffin as it entered the Gothic church for the service, followed by the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, then the Duke of York, followed by the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte walked with their parents and were followed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and other members of the royal family.

Play Brightcove video

During his sermon, the Archbishop of Canterbury told the congregation the outpouring of emotion for the Queen “arises from her abundant life and loving service, now gone from us”.

Justin Welby described the Queen as having touched “a multitude of lives” and being a “joyful” figure for many.

He told mourners: “People of loving service are rare in any walk of life. Leaders of loving service are still rarer.

“But in all cases those who serve will be loved and remembered when those who cling to power and privileges are forgotten.

“The grief of this day – felt not only by the late Queen’s family but all round the nation, Commonwealth and world – arises from her abundant life and loving service, now gone from us.

“She was joyful, present to so many, touching a multitude of lives.”

Play Brightcove video

Mr Welby, standing in the church where kings and queens have been crowned since 1066, also said that the Queen had declared on her 21st birthday “that her whole life would be dedicated to serving the nation and Commonwealth”.

He added: “Rarely has such a promise been so well kept. Few leaders receive the outpouring of love we have seen.”

The Princess of Wales Credit: Tim Goode/PA

Among the hymns sung at the service, The Lord’s My Shepherd, I’ll Not Want, was also sung at the Queen’s wedding to the Duke of Edinburgh in the abbey in 1947.

The other hymns were The Day Thou Gavest, Lord, Is Ended; and Love Divine, All Loves Excelling.

As the abbey fell silent, the Queen’s Piper, Warrant Officer Class 1 (Pipe Major) Paul Burns, played the traditional lament Sleep, Dearie, Sleep. Also played were The Last Post, Reveille and the national anthem.

The Queen’s coffin has been draped in the Royal Standard, with the wreath of flowers requested by the King.

Cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House, the flowers and foliage have been chosen for their symbolism.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

They include rosemary, for remembrance, and myrtle cut from a plant which was grown from a sprig of myrtle in the Queen’s wedding bouquet. Myrtle is an ancient symbol of a happy marriage.

The funeral was broadcast live at around 125 cinemas and several cathedrals in the UK, and on a big screen in Holyrood Park in front of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh.

Several big screens were also set up in Hyde Park, while London’s City Hall said all public viewing areas for the Queen’s funeral procession were full.

Mourners wait Police on Horse Guards in London ahead of the funeral Credit: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA

Later on Monday evening in Windsor, there will be a private interment service with senior members of the royal family, where the Queen will be reunited with her husband the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Queen’s final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex to the main chapel where her mother and father were buried, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.

Philip’s coffin will move from the royal vault to the memorial chapel to join the Queen’s.

Monday marks the climax of what is being regarded as the biggest security operation the UK has ever seen, surpassing the operation for the Platinum Jubilee weekend and the London 2012 Olympics, which saw up to 10,000 police officers on duty per day.

The remarkable life of the Queen remembered in our latest episode of What You Need To Know