The Queen's funeral: Mourners gather at Westminster Abbey
Hundreds of invited guests joined the Royal family to say their final farewells to the Queen on Monday.
Five hundred heads of state and foreign dignitaries attended the event at Westminster Abbey.
Joe Biden arrives at Westminster Abbey
US president Joe Biden and his counterpart in France Emmanuel Macron travelled to the United Kingdom's capital to pay their respects.
Juan Carlos I of Spain needed assistance to help the 84-year-old reach his seat.
Liz Truss, who became prime minister a week prior to the Queen's death, was joined by her husband Hugh O'Leary.
Former prime ministers Boris Johnson, Theresa May and Boris Johnson arrived in unison, quickly followed by Sir Tony Blair, Gordon Brown and Sir John Major.
The Cabinet were in attendance with the likes of Nadhim Zahawi, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Ben Wallace inside the Abbey, and former Conservative leader William Hague joined them.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer spoke to Good Morning Britain prior to taking his place alongside fellow invitees.
The Scottish National Party's leader in Westminster, Ian Blackford, joined the congregation, wearing his kilt.
Members of the extended Royal family were in attendance. The Queen Consort's son Tom Parker Bowles was joined by his own family.
