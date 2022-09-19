The Queen's funeral: Mourners gather at Westminster Abbey

Hundreds of invited guests joined the Royal family to say their final farewells to the Queen on Monday.

Five hundred heads of state and foreign dignitaries attended the event at Westminster Abbey.

Joe Biden arrives at Westminster Abbey

US president Joe Biden and his counterpart in France Emmanuel Macron travelled to the United Kingdom's capital to pay their respects.

French President Emanuel Macron and wife Brigitte arriving for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Credit: PA

Juan Carlos I of Spain needed assistance to help the 84-year-old reach his seat.

Juan Carlos I of Spain, left, is helped inside the Abbey. Credit: PA

Liz Truss, who became prime minister a week prior to the Queen's death, was joined by her husband Hugh O'Leary.

Liz Truss, left, with husband Hugh O'Leary, right. Credit: PA

Former prime ministers Boris Johnson, Theresa May and Boris Johnson arrived in unison, quickly followed by Sir Tony Blair, Gordon Brown and Sir John Major.

Prime ministers past and present. Credit: PA

Sir Tony Blair served as prime minister during the Queen's reign. Credit: PA

The Cabinet were in attendance with the likes of Nadhim Zahawi, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Ben Wallace inside the Abbey, and former Conservative leader William Hague joined them.

Jacob Rees-Mogg arrives in a top hat. Credit: PA

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer spoke to Good Morning Britain prior to taking his place alongside fellow invitees.

The Scottish National Party's leader in Westminster, Ian Blackford, joined the congregation, wearing his kilt.

Ian Blackford with invitation in hand. Credit: PA

Members of the extended Royal family were in attendance. The Queen Consort's son Tom Parker Bowles was joined by his own family.

Tom Parker Bowles, right, with his family. Credit: PA

