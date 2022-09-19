Watch live on ITV: Queen Elizabeth II: The State Funeral

Tom Bradby and Julie Etchingham will host Queen Elizabeth II: The State Funeral from 9.30am on Monday.

Starting at 9.30am and streaming live here, the special programme, will guide viewers through the historic day, covering the funeral service at Westminster Abbey, the mile-long military procession escorting the Queen through London, the Queen’s final journey to Windsor and the committal service at St George’s Chapel.

Tom and Julie will be joined by a number of special guests and royal experts for their reflections and analysis of this historic moment.

Mary Nightingale will lead coverage from Westminster Abbey, while Royal Editor Chris Ship will be in London and Windsor.

Rageh Omaar will be with the armed forces at Wellington Barracks. Nina Hossain will be on the Long Walk in Windsor speaking to people paying their respects. Charlene White will be with mourners in London. The programme will end at 6pm.

All of the day’s programming from 6am to midnight will be simulcast on all of ITV’s main channel and five digital channels and hub - the first time in its history ITV has done so.