Beyond Meat executive charged after allegedly biting man's nose

An executive at an American vegan food company has been charged with battery and making a "terroristic threat" after he allegedly bit a man's nose.

Beyond Meat Chief Operations Officer Doug Ramsey was accused of a road rage triggered attack outside an American football game in Arkansas on Saturday.

According to a police report, the 53-year-old attacked another man who tried to edge past him in a parking traffic queue. The report also alleges that the man made contact with one of the wheels of Ramsey's car.

Police officers who were called to the scene found "two males with bloody faces."

Beyond Burger is a vegan food supplier. Credit: AP

The officer determined that Ramsey got out of his SUV and “punched through the back windshield” of the other car.

The driver of the other vehicle claimed he emerged from his car and Ramsey “pulled him in close and started punching his body" and also “bit the owner’s nose, ripping the flesh on the tip of the nose," the officer reported.

Beyond Meat did not comment when approached by The Associated Press.