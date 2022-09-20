Brazil's president has used part of his trip to the UK for the Queen's funeral to stop at a petrol station and call out the cost of fuel.

Jair Bolsonaro recorded a video of himself at a Shell forecourt in central London pointing to the price of unleaded on an electronic sign.

He said the £161.9 per litre cost was almost "double the average of many Brazillian states".

He then went on to claim that the fuel in his country was among the cheapest in the world.

The video, which was posted to Twitter by Brazilian communications minister Fabio Faria, drew criticism on social media - with people stating the comparison was unfair, citing Brazil's minimum wage being several times lower than that of the UK's.

Prices, while still at monumental highs, have fallen in recent months from the record breaking £2 per litre prices seen earlier this year.

Brazil's premier has been touting the fall in fuel prices as he attempts to avoid being kicked out of office in next months presidential elections.

Mr Bolsonaro was one of many world leaders who travelled to the UK this week in order to pay their respects to the Queen.