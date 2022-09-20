Four separatist-controlled Ukraine regions to vote on whether to join Russia

Separatist leaders in four Moscow-controlled areas of Ukraine say they are planning to hold votes on whether to join Russia.

Referendums will be held in the Luhansk, Kherson and partly Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions this week.

Ukrainian officials described the referendums - which are widely expected to go Russian President Vladimir Putin's way - as a "sham."

Meanwhile, the White House has labelled the developments as a "direct violation of Ukraine's sovereignty".

The announcement of the balloting starting on Friday emerged after a close Putin ally said that they were needed.

The push for votes comes as Moscow loses ground in the invasion it started more than 200 days ago.

US national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said Washington will "never recognise Russia's claims" if the referenda take place.

He said: "These referenda are an affront to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity that underpin the international system and that lie at the heart of the United Nations charter.

"We know that these referenda will be manipulated. We know that Russia will use these sham referenda as a basis to purportedly annex these territories, either now or in the future."

Announcing the ballots, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev also said folding Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine into Russia itself would make the territories' redrawn frontiers “irreversible” and enable Moscow to use “any means” to defend them.

Russian shelling devastated towns and villages in Donbas. Credit: ITV News

The votes are unlikely to be recognised by Western governments who are backing Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's counteroffensive with military and other support that has helped his forces seize momentum on battlefields in the east and south.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba denounced the planned votes as a sham and tweeted that “Ukraine has every right to liberate its territories and will keep liberating them whatever Russia has to say.”

There was also swift international condemnation.

Speaking in New York, where he is attending the UN General Assembly, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said: “It is very, very clear that these sham referendums cannot be accepted.”

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics called for more sanctions against Russia and more weapons for Ukraine, tweeting: “We must say no to Russian blackmail.”

Emergency workers carry bodies to a refrigerator truck after their exhumation in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, on Monday. Credit: AP

In Donetsk, part of Ukraine's wider Donbas region that has been gripped by rebel fighting since 2014 and which Putin has set as a primary objective of the invasion, separatist leader Denis Pushilin said the vote will “restore historic justice" to the territory's “long-suffering people."

They “have earned the right to be part of the great country that they always considered their motherland,” he said.

In partly Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia, pro-Russia activist Vladimir Rogov said: “The faster we become part of Russia, the sooner peace will come.”

Pressure inside Russia for votes and from Moscow-backed leaders in Ukrainian regions that Moscow controls increased after a Ukrainian counteroffensive - bolstered by Western-supplied weaponry - that has recaptured large areas.

Russia's Kremlin-controlled lower house of parliament has approved legislation that toughens punishment for soldiers breaching their duties.

It is an apparent effort to boost discipline in the ranks amid fighting in Ukraine, the set of amendments to Russia’s Criminal Code was endorsed on Tuesday in the State Duma.

It introduces severe punishments for failure to follow orders, desertion or surrendering to the enemy.

Hundreds of graves near Izium have been exhumed by forensic experts. Credit: AP

It needs the upper house’s approval and then to be signed by Putin to become law.

Under the legislation, deserting the military during a period of mobilisation or martial law would be punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Harrowing pictures have emerged from a forest outside the recaptured village of Izium over the past week, as Ukrainian officials claimed to have discovered torture victims in mass graves.

The governor of the Kharkiv region has claimed that the bodies of two children are among those recovered from hundreds of graves in the wake of Ukraine's counteroffensive in the area.

Forensic experts who have exhumed the bodies of 146 people say many appear to be civilians, and that some bear the signs of a "violent death".

Yevhenii Yenin, a deputy minister in Ukraine’s Internal Affairs Ministry, told a national telecast the bodies revealed evidence of torture.

“These are broken ribs and broken heads, men with bound hands, broken jaws and severed genitalia,” he said.