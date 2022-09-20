'Grief is the price we pay for love': The Queen's final journey in pictures

Play Brightcove video

Watch the ITV News funeral programme's tribute to Her Majesty

Since the Queen's death, ITV News has taken viewers along with us as we followed Her Majesty's final journey from Balmoral to London.The world watched as the Royal Family led the nation in mourning through 11 remarkable days of ceremonies in tribute to the United Kingdom's longest-reigning monarch.

Royals, world leaders, and key figures in public life all came together for Her Majesty's funeral, which marked the end of the Elizabethan era.

We also followed the public forming queues, lining streets, laying flowers, revisiting memories and gathering together in living rooms to pay tribute to her extraordinary 70-year legacy.

The Queen famously said: "Grief is the price we pay for love."She was addressing the bereaved families of September 11 attack victims more than two decades ago.

But the phrase came to the fore again when she lost her beloved Prince Philip, and it has been remembered anew as Her Majesty's own life came to an end, at the age 96, on 8 September, 2022.

Watch ITV News' special funeral programme documenting the Queen's final journey in pictures, and the role the public played in bidding her farewell.

