Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield say they would “never jump a queue,” as they addressed the controversy over their visit to report on the Queen lying in state.

The ITV This Morning co-hosts were targeted by social media backlash after they appeared inside Westminster Hall on Friday without having taken part in the public line.

Speaking on Tuesday’s episode of This Morning, Willoughby said: “Like hundreds of accredited broadcasters and journalists we were given official permission to access the hall.

"It was strictly for the purpose of reporting on the event for millions of people in the UK who have not been able to visit Westminster in person.

“The rules were that we would be quickly escorted around the edges to a platform at the back. In contrast, those paying respect walked along a carpeted area beside the coffin and were given time to pause.

“None of the broadcasters and journalists there took anyone’s place in the queue and no one filed past the Queen.

"We of course respected those rules. However, we realise that it may have looked like something else, and therefore totally understand the reaction.

"Please know that we would never jump a queue.”

