Billions of people around the world are estimated to have watched the Queen's funeral on Monday, as she made her final journey from Westminster Abbey to the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Thousands lined the streets to say their final goodbyes, as floral tributes were thrown towards the hearse, tears were shed and hymns were recited.

Here's how the front pages captured the Queen’s final journey, as the royal family begins another week of mourning:

The Times

In its lead story, the newspaper said the "Queen is laid to rest with splendour and pageantry".

It continues: "It was the longest of farewells, a day of history marked with tears and marching bands, timeless ceremony and an outpouring of emotion during which tens of thousands lined the streets to catch their last glimpse of the Queen".

The newspaper described the spectacle as "the grandest funeral the world has seen".

The Telegraph

Describing the funeral watched by billions, the newspaper headline simple read: "Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest amid an outpouring of love".

"At the end, it was so simple – a son and nation coming together to mark the passing of the second Elizabethan era and its irreplaceable Queen," it continued.

"In ritual there was comfort. The laying of the Queen’s Company Camp Colour, the slow, dignified lowering of her coffin, and a King whose grief-etched face represented us all."

The Guardian

The Guardian described the funeral as the "final farewell" and focused instead on the more intimate burial ceremony at the last leg of the day's long processions.

It said: "With only her family present, it was a wholly intimate ceremony, one for a mother, a grandmother, and a great-grandmother who also was a Queen."

Daily Mail

The Daily Mail focused on how the late Queen, the last in her family to pass away, will now be reunited with the "four".

Its headline read: "Reunited with 'us four' and Philip: Palace releases unseen picture of Queen with her father King George, mother, sister and husband as she is laid to rest beside them and royals continue to mourn her death for a week after private family burial."

i

The i described the funeral as marking "the end of the Elizabethan age".

i's Cahal Milmo wrote: "The formal farewell to the second Elizabethan age began at 10.44am as the Queen’s coffin, adorned with the Imperial State Crown and the Orb and Sceptre, was carried from Westminster Hall, where it had lain in state for four days, by eight military pallbearers, and placed on a gun carriage hauled by 142 Royal Navy ratings."

The Sun

"Sent her victorious," The Sun's lead page wrote, indicating the success of the much-planned funeral.

The Sun's Julia Atherley wrote: "After the pomp and ceremony of the State funeral at Westminster Abbey, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, at 70 years, was finally reunited with her husband and 'strength and stay' Philip during a poignant committal service in St George’s Chapel, Windsor."

Daily Express

The Daily Express praised the "exhausted" pallbearers for their "impeccable work" as they carried the Queen's 500lb lead-lined coffin on several occasions as the country and the Royal Family were bidding their final farewell.

The paper has also launched a digital book of condolence for readers to write tribute messages in.

Metro

The Metro focused on the new King as he appeared to bite his lip and well up during the ceremony.

It read: "Hearing God Save the King made Charles tear up so much he had to bite his lip to stop himself from crying, a body language expert has said."

Daily Star

The Daily Star also wrote about the body language cues by members of the royal family, even indicating towards Prince Harry's supposed "regret".

Its headline read: "Hidden moments royals didn't want you to see during funeral - including Harry's 'regret'"

The Independent

While the paper observed that the royal family will observe another week of mourning, the paper returned to focus on politics.

Its lead story included this line: "Some 250,000 people joined the queue to see Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state in Westminster Hall, culture secretary Michelle Donelan has said, however her department is still 'crunching the numbers'."

Financial Times

The newspaper wrote: "Dignified and sombre: the grandeur at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral was everywhere".

The remarkable life of the Queen remembered in our latest episode of What You Need To Know.