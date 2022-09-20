King approves first round of government roles a day after the Queen's funeral

King Charles III has approved his first round of ministerial appointments since his accession to the throne, No 10 has confirmed.

For the past 70 years, his late mother, the Queen, has approved new government roles.

Just a day after his mother's state funeral, during which the King led his family in procession on foot behind her coffin, the new monarch got to work on government matters.

In a marked change in official wording, a statement from No 10 read on Tuesday that "the King has been pleased to approve the following appointments" and listed a series of new junior ministerial appointments.

The late Queen approved what would be her final set of ministerial appointments on Wednesday September 8 - just a day before she died on Thursday, September 9 - in a sign that she was "working until the very end".

She had invited Liz Truss to form her new government just two days before her death aged 96.

The monarch's red box is known for containing important ministerial or Cabinet documents. Credit: PA

Traditionally, announcements from Downing Street on ministerial appointments say the “Queen has been pleased to approve” the role, but a statement released shortly before the announcement of her passing, had simply said she had "approved" the appointments.

Picking up where his mother left off, King Charles III will now approve any further appointments to his prime minister's government as part of one of his many jobs as monarch.

The King is likely to receive official government matters in the famous red boxes used by government officials and monarchs, including the late Queen, which traditionally contain important ministerial and Cabinet documents.

The latest round of government appointments include Baroness Neville-Rolfe as a Cabinet Office minister, while Lord Sharpe of Epsom becomes a junior minister in the Home Office, Baroness Scott of Bybrook goes to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and Lord Kamall to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Defence minister Baroness Goldie, justice minister Lord Bellamy, business minister Lord Callanan, education minister Baroness Barran, transport minister Baroness Vere of Norbiton, Northern Ireland minister Lord Caine, the Advocate General for Scotland Lord Stewart of Dirleton, and the deputy leader of the Lords Earl Howe have been confirmed in their current posts.

The appointments came as politics returned on Tuesday following the 10-day national period of mourning, with Ms Truss setting out further details of her energy support plans for the nation ahead of a mini-budget announcement on Friday.