NHS physiotherapists consider strike action over pay

Physiotherapy staff across England and Wales will vote on industrial action after overwhelmingly rejecting this year’s NHS pay award.

The Chartered Society of Physiotherapy (CSP) said almost 89% of those voting in England said they were prepared to take industrial action, along with 83% in Wales. The CSP Council is recommending members vote in support of action following a decision already taken to ballot in Scotland.

The votes will be the first time in the society's century-plus history that its members will have been balloted over pay.

CSP chairman, Alex Mackenzie, said a recent pay award was less than half the current rate of inflation for most staff.

He said: “At a time when recruitment and retention is so vital to the NHS, and physiotherapy services are so crucial to reducing waiting lists and delivering high quality services, we cannot afford to lose staff due to pay.

“Considering industrial action is always a last resort for NHS staff who are dedicated to their patients, their colleagues and the services they provide.

“However, CSP members have indicated that unless there is an improved pay award they will consider industrial action.

“Any action will of course ensure that critical to life services are maintained."

Multiple unions from sectors across the public and private sphere are considering, or have, taken strike action over recent months as the cost of living spirals.

The CSP said it is working closely with other health unions on the dispute.