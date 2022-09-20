The royal family released a previously unseen photograph of the Queen after she was interred at St George's Chapel in Windsor on Monday.

The picture shows a younger Queen walking through misty hills using a stick. She's wearing a headscarf, sunglasses, and a knit cardigan in the photo, with her coat draped over her arm.

The image was reportedly captured at Balmoral in Aberdeenshire in 1971. The Queen, who regularly spent her summers at the Scottish estate, died at Balmoral Castle on September 8.

The picture was posted across the Royal family's social media channels, each with the same message: "'May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.’ In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen. 1926 - 2022."

The quote comes from the famous Shakespeare play Hamlet, in which the Prince of Denmark, having been cut with a poisoned sword, dies in the arms of his friend Horatio, who says: "Now cracks a noble heart. Good night, sweet prince, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest”.

King Charles concluded his televised address on the death of his mother with the phrase.

Hamlet, perhaps Shakespeare's most famous play, was also written during the first Elizabethan era, which lasted 45 years.

The Queen was interred in a vault at St George's chapel on Monday evening, alongside her late husband Prince Phillip, her parents and sister.

