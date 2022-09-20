Liz Truss has promised that nobody will be forced to sell their home in order to pay for social care.

The new prime minister confirmed she would be reversing the national insurance hike, despite pledging to fix social care provision in the UK this coming winter.

National Insurance had originally risen for millions of workers around the UK back in April.

Boris Johnson broke his manifesto promise in September when he pressed ahead with the plan to increase national insurance in the form of the 1.25 percentage point hike, in order to fix what he called a "broken social care system," and to help ease the burden on the NHS as it recovers from a pandemic.

In the run-up to winning the UK premiership and being named the leader of the Tory party, Ms Truss announced plans to scrap with the rise.

However, the plans that have been mooted by the new PM raise questions over how improvements to social care provisions will be paid for.

When asked if she would stick to plans to "fix social care" and keep the cap on national insurance, Ms Truss said: "My first priority on social care is making sure we're getting the money into social care this winter, because we currently have too many people who are having to stay in hospital due to issues in the social care system."

And when asked whether she would stick to her manifesto pledge that nobody would have to sell their home to pay for social care, she replied: "I am."

It was thought that the increase to national insurance would raise £39 billion over the next three years to help reduce the Covid-induced NHS backlog and later reform adult social care for the long-term.

Some financial experts have said the reverse in the national insurance hike will cost the government £13 billion annually.