A welcome package of support for businesses has been set out by the government with energy bills for non-domestic users set to be capped from October 1 for six months as part of a huge relief package.

The Energy Bill Relief Scheme provides a discount on wholesale costs for all non-domestic customers and will protect firms from soaring energy bills to ensure businesses “are able to get through the winter”.

The new cap will cover hospitals, community halls, schools and care homes as well as restaurants, pubs, hairdressers, manufacturers and other non-domestic consumers following warnings of the devastating impact on the economy if they fail to act.

A six-month scheme for all non-domestic energy users will be put in place which will then be replaced with a targeted system focused on the most vulnerable industries.

The government has set a supported wholesale price – expected to be £211 per MWh for electricity and £75 per MWh for gas, less than half the wholesale prices anticipated this winter – to cut bills.

The scheme will apply to fixed contracts agreed on or after April 1 this year, as well as to deemed, variable and flexible tariffs and contracts.

It will apply to energy usage from October 1 to March 31.

The savings will be first seen in October bills, which are typically received in November.Prime Minister Liz Truss said businesses will benefit from support with their energy bills beyond the initial six-month scope of the scheme.

The cap will be automatically applied to the bills and firms do not need to contact their suppliers.

Ms Truss said: “We know that businesses are very concerned about the level of their energy bills.

“That’s why we are putting in place a scheme for business that will be equivalent to the scheme for households to make sure that businesses are able to get through the winter.

“We’re going to review it after six months. We’ll make sure that the most vulnerable businesses like pubs, like shops, continue to be supported after that.”

She said the initial scheme “will apply from the first of October to make sure businesses have that security through the winter”.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said: “We have stepped in to stop businesses collapsing, protect jobs and limit inflation.

“And with our plans to boost home-grown energy supply, we will bring security to the sector, growth to the economy and secure a better deal for consumers.”

The government has already announced that bills for an average household in England, Scotland and Wales will be capped at £2,500 from October 1 – but while businesses have been promised equivalent support, they have been waiting for details as officials have been drawing up a bespoke scheme.