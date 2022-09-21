Donald Trump sued by New York attorney general over business fraud allegations

Donald Trump and his three adult children are being sued by the city of New York’s attorney general, who has alleged business fraud against the former US president and the Trump organisation.

Letitia James’ lawsuit, filed in the state of New York, listed Mr Trump and his three eldest children - Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric Trump - as defendants, along with two longtime company executives, Allen Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney.

The case was first revealed in a court document on Wednesday morning.

Ms James' office has spent more than three years investigating fraudulent or misleading valuations for Mr Trump's properties on annual financial statements, which were given to potential business partners, banks or tax officials.

Speaking at a press conference, Ms James said: “Donald Trump falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars to unjustly enrich himself, and cheat the system, thereby cheating all of us.”

Ms James is seeking to remove the Trumps from businesses engaged in the alleged fraud.

She wants an independent monitor appointed, for no less than five years, to oversee the Trump organisation’s compliance, financial reporting, valuations and disclosures to lenders, insurers and tax authorities.

A permanent ban is also being sought against Mr Weisselberg and Mr McConney from serving in the financial control function of any New York corporation or similar business entity, registered or licensed in the state of New York.

Mr Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba, said the lawsuit “is neither focused on the facts nor the law - rather, it is solely focused on advancing the attorney general’s political agenda".

“It is abundantly clear that the attorney general’s office has exceeded its statutory authority by prying into transactions where absolutely no wrongdoing has taken place," she said.

"We are confident that our judicial system will not stand for this unchecked abuse of authority, and we look forward to defending our client against each and every one of the attorney general’s meritless claims.”

More to follow...