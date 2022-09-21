Five prisoners of war from the UK have been released as part of an exchange between Ukraine and Russia, mediator Saudi Arabia has said.

A statement from Saudia Arabia's foreign ministry, published on Wednesday, said 10 prisoners of war - from the UK, US, Morocco, Sweden and Croatia - had been released.

Since the war began earlier this year, a number of British nationals had been captured in Ukraine – with the Foreign Office working to support the detainees and their families.

Aiden Aslin, a British fighter who was sentenced to death by a pro-Russian court in a separatist area of Ukraine, is among the five Britons on their way back to the UK, Mr Aslin's MP confirmed on Wednesday.

Aiden Aslin from Newark, Nottinghamshire, is among the British prisoners of war who have been released.

"I am deeply grateful for the work undertaken by the Ukrainian government, the Saudi Crown Prince, the Prime Minister, and the dedicated civil servants working in the Foreign Office’s Detainees team to bring their horrific ordeal to a close," Robert Jenrick, who represents the town of Newark, wrote.

"Aiden’s return brings to an end months of agonising uncertainty for Aiden’s loving family in Newark who suffered every day of Aiden’s sham trial but never lost hope. As they are united as a family once more, they can finally be at peace.”

UK prime minister Liz Truss tweeted: "Hugely welcome news that five British nationals held by Russian-backed proxies in eastern Ukraine are being safely returned, ending months of uncertainty and suffering for them and their families."

She thanked Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky “for his efforts to secure the release of detainees, and Saudi Arabia for their assistance”.

UK foreign secretary James Cleverly also welcomed the news, clarifying that along with prisoners of war, a civilian had also been released by the Russian forces.

"This brings to an end many months of uncertainty and suffering, including the threat of the death penalty, for them and their families, at the hands of Russia," he said.

Mr Cleverly also highlighted the case of Paul Urey, a British aid worker who reportedly died while being detained by pro-Russia separatists.

Further details about the British nationals and the process that led to their release have not yet been shared by the government.