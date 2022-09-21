A 15-year-old boy stabbed in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, has died in hospital and a murder inquiry has now been launched, police said.

The West Yorkshire force said officers were called at 2.54pm to Woodhouse Hill, Fartown, and the victim was treated at the scene and taken to Leeds General Infirmary for emergency surgery.

But he was pronounced dead a short time later, and detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are leading the investigation into the schoolboy's murder.

Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Marc Bowes said: “Our investigation is still at a very early stage, and we will be carrying out extensive inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident that has resulted in the absolutely senseless loss of a young life.

“We recognise that an incident of this nature will cause understandable shock and concern in the community, and we are working closely alongside our colleagues at Kirklees district who are increasing their presence in the area to reassure people and keep them updated as our investigation progresses.

“We have already identified a number of witnesses to the incident itself but would still like to hear from anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact HMET detectives via 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting crime reference 13220521713.