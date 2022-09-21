Vladimir Putin has declared "partial" mobilisation of Russian citizens as he addressed the nation on Wednesday morning.

President Putin stressed that mobilisation would be partial - saying that only Russia's reservists would be conscripted.

Russia already has national service, with many spending time in the armed forces for around twelve months, between the ages of 18-27.

Putin said he has signed a decree on the proposals, and that conscription would start on Wednesday.

Ukrainian troops riding a captured Russian tank.

“We are talking about partial mobilisation, that is, only citizens who are currently in the reserve will be subject to conscription, and above all, those who served in the armed forces have a certain military specialty and relevant experience,” Putin stressed.

The total number of reservists that will be drafted in the partial mobilisation is 300,000, officials said.

Putin said the decision to partially mobilise was “fully adequate to the threats we face, namely to protect our homeland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity, to ensure the security of our people and people in the liberated territories.”

His speech comes after significant Ukrainian military success over recent weeks, with a counter-offensive driving Russian troops from parts of the Kharkiv region. Ukraine claims that hundreds of soldiers have been taken prisoner.

Speaking on television, the Russian president also expressed his support for referendums scheduled to take place in parts of Ukraine that have been occupied by his forces.

The UK, US, and other allies have already said such referendums would be a "sham" that would have no international legitimacy.

The referendums, which have been expected to take since the first months of the war, will start Friday in the Luhansk, Kherson and partly Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

Ukrainian troops in the north have gained the initiative over recent weeks. Credit: AP

Ahead of the announcement, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there were lots of questions surrounding the announcements but stressed that they would not change Ukraine’s commitment to retake areas occupied by Russian forces.

“The situation on the front line clearly indicates that the initiative belongs to Ukraine,” he said.

“Our positions do not change because of the noise or any announcements somewhere. We enjoy the full support of our partners in this.”

"I'm not bluffing"

In closing references to potential nuclear conflict, Putin concluded his address suggesting that the West was engaging in "nuclear blackmail" against his country.

"Our country also has various weapons of destruction," he said. "With regard to certain components they're even more modern than the NATO ones. If there is a threat to the territorial integrity of our country and for protecting our people we will certainly use all means available to us."

"I'm not bluffing."

Putin's address to the nation was meant to take place last night, at six o'clock UK time, but was delayed. No reason was given.