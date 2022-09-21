Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the motivations of a "war by one man" should make everyone's "blood run cold", President Joe Biden has said during a United Nations speech.

Mr Biden accused Russian president Vladimir Putin of launching a "brutal, needless war" that has "shamelessly violated the UN charter".

"This war is about extinguishing Ukraine's right to exist as a state - plain and simple - and Ukraine's right to exist as a people," he told world leaders at the UN General Assembly.

"Wherever you are, wherever you live, whatever you believe - that should make your blood run cold."

He also said Putin's new nuclear threats against Europe showed “reckless disregard” for his nation's responsibilities as a signatory of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

