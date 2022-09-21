Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has demanded Russia be punished for "trying to steal our territory" during a speech to the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

He insisted that Ukraine wants peace, saying: "Europe wants peace. The world wants peace."

"There is only one entity among all UN member states who would say now, if he could interrupt my speech, that he is happy with this war," the Ukraine president added.

During a pre-recorded video, which was broadcast to the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, Mr Zelenskyy also outlined a formula of five non-negotiable conditions for peace.

He said these included: punishment for aggression, protection of life, restoration of security and territorial integrity, security guarantees and determination.

His comments come after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree for the "partial mobilisation" of military reservists in Russia.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has accused his Russian counterpart of launching a "brutal, needless war" which has "shamelessly violated the UN charter".

"This war is about extinguishing Ukraine's right to exist as a state - plain and simple - and Ukraine's right to exist as a people," he said speaking to reporters in New York.