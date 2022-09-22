Bank of England increases Interest rates by 0.5% to highest level since 2008

The Bank of England has raised interest rates to 2.25% from 1.75%, the highest rate-level since the 2008 financial crisis.

The 0.5 percentage point change is the same rate increase as the bank's last hike. It is the seventh consecutive time the Bank of England has increased interest rates.

The Bank of England has said it now expects a 0.1% fall in GDP over the current quarter, indicating that the country is already in a recession.