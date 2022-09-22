Play Brightcove video

How have GPs responded to the new health secretary's plans for the NHS and social care? Political Correspondent Libby Wiener reports.

The government has been accused of being out of touch and "out of ideas" to help NHS and social care staff who are "slugging their guts out" to get through the record backlog.

Therese Coffey set out her new "plan for patients" to receive easier access to NHS and social care services in her inaugural speech as health secretary in the Commons on Thursday.

As part of the new plan, she promised that all patients in England will receive non-urgent GP appointments within two weeks, a £500 million fund to help adult social care, and remove the "barriers" for retired medics to return to the profession.

"Patients are my top priority and I will be their champion," Ms Coffey told the Commons, as she acknowledged that the "scale of the challenge necessitates a national endeavour".

But Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting accused her of having "no plan" to help the NHS get through "the worst crisis it has ever seen", adding: "Asking the Conservatives to fix the NHS is a bit like asking the arsonist to put out the fire they created."

Among the plans set out to take the pressure off GP surgeries, Ms Coffey said pharmacists will be given power to prescribe certain medications without a prescription, while new phone systems will be introduced to avoid the 8am scramble for a GP appointment.

Mr Streeting retorted: "Staff slugging their guts out under the most difficult conditions in history will be particularly impressed by new cutting edge technology – the telephone."

"There is still no plan that comes close to meeting the scale of the challenge, no plan for staffing, no real plan for the NHS," he added.

"So it is clear, the longer the Conservatives are in power, the longer patients will wait."

In reference to a recent interview Ms Coffey gave in which she was interrupted by her alarm playing a Dr Dre song, Mr Streeting said: “As Dr Dre might say: time for the next episode.”

But GPs have also slammed the plans, saying they will have “minimal impact” on patient care, while leading medical organisations say the health secretary did not meet with them to hear their suggestions on how to ease pressure on staff.

