Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has confirmed the National Insurance increase, which came into effect in April, will be reversed from November 6.

The 1.25 percentage point rise was announced by his predecessor Rishi Sunak to help fund health and social care.

But his Tory leadership rival Liz Truss made it quite clear she wanted to do away with the hike if she became prime minister.

Having entered office two weeks ago at a time of spiralling inflation, her new chancellor will unveil an emergency mini-budget tomorrow to help households and businesses get through a difficult winter.

Today Mr Kwarteng said: "Taxing our way to prosperity has never worked. To raise living standards for all, we need to be unapologetic about growing our economy. “Cutting tax is crucial to this – and whether businesses reinvest freed-up cash into new machinery, lower prices on shop floors or increased staff wages, the reversal of the levy will help them grow, whilst also allowing the British public to keep more of what they earn.”

Liz Truss angled her Tory leadership bid on tax cuts which she says will boost the economy. Credit: Toby Melville/PA

In a tweet that appears to pre-empt Friday’s mini-budget, he said: “I can confirm that this year’s 1.25% point rise in National Insurance will be reversed on 6th November. “Its replacement – the Health and Social Care Levy planned for April 23 – will be cancelled. A tax cut for workers. More cash for businesses to invest, employ and grow.” A No 10 spokeswoman said the Health and Social Care Levy (Repeal) Bill was part of the Government’s commitment to “a low tax, high growth” economy.

She added: “This is delivering on a commitment the PM made on the (Tory leadership) campaign trail.”

Most people will be worse off in real terms this year despite the package of Government support to deal with the cost-of-living crisis, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has warned. In an online presentation ahead of Mr Kwarteng’s “fiscal statement” on Friday, IFS researcher Xiaowei Xu said soaring inflation meant people across the income spectrum will see a hit to their living standards.

“In real terms we expect the median earner to be £500 worse off than they were last year, which is around a 3% net cut in their income,” she said. “High earners – but not very higher earners – will be more than £1,000 worse off which would be a larger increase in percentage terms. Lower earners and those out of work will be more shielded from the rising cost of living, both in cash terms and as a share of income. “Even after the Government is spending vast amounts of money to protect households from the rising cost of living, most households would still see their living standards fall this year compared to last year.”

The Chancellor is reportedly preparing to announce that 120,000 claimants will have to take active steps to find work or lose benefits when he sets out the Government’s plans in his mini-budget.

Asked on LBC about the proposal, deputy prime minister Thérèse Coffey said ministers were determined to drive economic growth including by getting more people working. “That is including getting more people … working in many unfilled vacancies as well as people doing a very limited amount of work today,” she said. “That is why we continue to extend the number of people who are currently on benefits about how we can help them find perhaps higher-paid work or about taking up more hours. “This is a combined approach in order to recognise that we want to improve the lives and prosperity of people in this country.”