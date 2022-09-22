Play Brightcove video

Personal finance analyst and podcast host Sarah Coles explains what an interest rate rise is, and what it means for you

The Bank of England has announced an interest rate rise of 2.25% in an attempt to deal with spiralling inflation.

The rise of 0.5% is the highest spike since 2008. The bank also says that it expects the country to lose 0.1% of its GDP over the current quarter, which could indicate the country has entered a recession.

Sarah Coles, Senior personal finance Analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown and podcast host for Switch Your Money On, said that the decision is about tackling inflation.

"The Bank of England has a target for inflation, and that's 2%." she said. "At the moment obviously it's much higher, it's at almost 10%"

What is an interest rate rise?

'Interest' refers to the money borrowers pay to money lenders, as a price for borrowing.

The interest rate, therefore, is the charge you have to pay to borrow money. Most obviously, this will affect people paying off mortgages on homes - an interest rate rise means they will owe banks more money than they did previously.

The Bank of England raising the interest rate influences other interest rates in the economy.

Why has the Bank raised interest rates?

The Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, speaking to a conference. Credit: PA

The UK is currently gripped by rising inflation, which means prices are rising and the value of the money in your pocket is falling.

By making the cost of borrowing more expensive, the Bank hopes to force down the rate of inflation.

As Sarah Coles explains: "The Bank of England has to take action to try and bring it [inflation] down.

"What it does is it raises the interest rate and that makes it more expensive for people to borrow and the idea is that they stop borrowing, stop spending so much, and that reduction in demand actually ends up pulling prices back down again."

What could a rise in the interest rate mean for my mortgage?

A mortgage is another word for the large loan many people take out from a bank in order to buy a house, which they then pay back in instalments over many years.

Those instalments include interest - but as Sarah explains, the rate rise doesn't necessarily mean that everyone will now have to may more.

Some people in the UK will see their mortgage repayments increase, says Sarah Coles

Play Brightcove video

"Most people in the UK with mortgages are protected by a fixed rate mortgage," she said.

"About three quarters of people are on a fixed rate so actually nothing will change for them."

"Those people whose mortgages are going to go up - or anyone who is getting a new mortgage, say, like homebuyers - and also people who are on a variable rate, and that can include the standard variable rate and things like trackers.

"If you were to look at someone with, say, a three hundred thousand pound mortgage, on an average tracker at the moment, then today's rise is going to increase their costs by £91."

The size of the UK economy shrank last quarter - and is projected to shrink again this quarter.

If that happened, the UK would technically be in a recession.

This could have a number of impacts - notably on jobs.

Is the UK in recession - and what would that mean for our economy?

Play Brightcove video

"Companies will tighten their belts," said Sarah. "They'll stop spending. They'll also sort of run into difficulties with people who aren't buying. So they will sometimes be forced to make people redundant or to cut back their workforces.

"It produces this really awful situation where people don't have any security over their jobs, it means they're not willing to spend their money, they're not willing to borrow for big things like buying a house or things that they need like a car.

"It just means that the whole economy - the slow economy - slows down even more because people aren't shopping."

The UK last entered a major recession in 2009, following the previous year's financial crash.