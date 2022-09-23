Watch Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget announcement live

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has begun setting out his economic plan, known as the “mini-budget”, for the country.

Though it’s not an official budget, the chancellor is to introduce significant measures to fulfill Liz Truss’s tax cut promises, and will explain how the government will pay for the energy price caps on households and businesses, while simultaneously growing the economy.

Mr Kwarteng is under pressure to deliver solutions quickly as he enters his role at time when the UK is facing a soaring cost of living crisis, a recession, soaring inflation and rising interest rates.

The chancellor already confirmed a reverse on the national insurance hike, introduced by his predecessor Rishi Sunak in April, to tackle the mammoth backlog in health and social care.

More to follow...