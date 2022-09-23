By Multimedia Producer James Hockaday

The daughter of the late Desmond Tutu said she was "stunned and sad" to be barred from leading her godfather's funeral because she is married to a woman.

Mpho Tutu van Furth, an Anglican priest ordained in the US, was asked by family members to officiate the funeral of Martin Kenyon on Thursday in Shropshire.

But last week, she says she received a letter telling her she could not carry out the service at St Michael and All Angels church, in Wentnor, near Bishops Castle.

In a statement the Diocese of Hereford said: “Advice was given in line with the House of Bishops current guidance on same-sex marriage.”

Ms Tutu van Furth told ITV News: “I was sad and stunned, it really seemed like unkindness at a time of grief. It really doesn’t make sense and it really doesn’t make any difference to the good order of the church."

Desmond Tutu, pictured with his daughter, was a prominent campaigner for gay rights and same-sex marriage. Credit: Getty Images

The Church of England does not allow same-sex marriage in its clergy, but The Episcopal Church in the US – of which Ms Tutu van Furth is a part – does.

Ms Tutu van Furth had her license as a priest in South Africa rescinded in 2015 after marrying her wife Marceline, with whom she lives in the Netherlands.

She said Mr Kenyon's family were "shocked, angry, hurt and upset" by the decision and that his children decided it was important to them that she officiate.

The family decided to relocate from the church to a marquee in the vicarage next door, allowing Ms Tutu van Furth to officiate in an unofficial capacity.

“Martin has been a lifelong member of the Church of England, he’s been a member of that particular parish for 30 years," she added.

Ms Tutu van Furth said she felt an "incredible sense of sadness for his family and the church", but also "joy at being able to celebrate his life with his family and friends".

Mr Kenyon, who died last week aged 92, was an anti-apartheid campaigner and a lifelong friend of Desmond Tutu.

He went viral in late 2020 with a very no-nonsense interview after receiving his first Covid-19 vaccination at London's Guys' Hospital.

"I hope I am not going to have the bloody bug now. I don't intend to have it because I've got granddaughters and I want to live a long time to enjoy their lives," he told CNN.

He added: "There's no point dying now when I've lived this long."

That video truly showed his character, describing him as "charming" and "wonderful", said Ms Tutu van Furth.

As well as campaigning against South Africa's apartheid regime, Desmond Tutu, who died in December 2021, was a prominent advocate for LGBT rights and same-sex marriage.

In 2013 he said: "I would refuse to go to a homophobic heaven. No, I would say sorry, I mean I would much rather go to the other place.

"I would not worship a God who is homophobic and that is how deeply I feel about this."

Echoing these sentiments, his daughter said: “The God that we worship is a God of love and welcome. God’s arms are open and welcome to all, we are all God’s children.

“The Church of England may or may not arrive at that conclusion.”

Despite being an atheist, Ms Tutu van Furth's wife, Marceline, felt inspired to write an open letter to God following the Church of England's decision.

In it, the Dutch professor of paediatric infectious diseases says: "I couldn’t believe my ears. Our SAME-SEX MARRIAGE is again a reason to hurt people for no reason.

"Martin’s daughters, their spouse and partner, Martin’s grandchildren, friends, the Tutu family, and also my wife, Mpho, who are all mourning because of the death of their beloved Martin are being punished because Mpho fell in love with me and dared to marry me!"

She adds: "My request to you is: please help the people of the Church of England who definitely are homophobic to clear their minds and allow any clergy person to marry any person they respect and love."

Marceline says she wanted to take this "unconventional route", adding: "I feel it is my time to speak up for my wife".

She told ITV News: "I got very upset and I felt I had to do something and I thought, 'you know what, I’m going to write a letter to God', and then it just came through me and out of my pen.

“I hope it will change. Otherwise I will keep rocking their boat. I don’t know how and when, but I think it’s worthwhile.”