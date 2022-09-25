Four men have been hit by a car in Hounslow, west London - leaving two in life-threatening conditions and two with life-changing injuries.

The Metropolitan Police were called at 2.43am on Sunday to reports of a car colliding with four pedestrians in Taunton Avenue.

The four men, aged in their early 20s, were taken to hospital where two remain in life-threatening conditions, the force said.

The other two men sustained injuries which have been assessed as life-changing.

Officers said the driver of the car did not stop at the scene.

The car, a Nissan Qashqai, was found by police in Hounslow a short time later.

Police said urgent enquiries are ongoing to locate the driver.

No arrests have been made at this time while enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing, led by detectives from the Met’s West Area CID.

Police cordons remain in place in and around Kingsley Road, Hounslow.

Scotland Yard said the incident is not being treated as terrorism-related.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote 921/25Sep22 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.