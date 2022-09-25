Labour conference opens with national anthem and tribute to the Queen

A minute’s silence in memory of the Queen was observed at the start of the Labour conference in Liverpool, before members sang the national anthem.

Many people in the hall were seen joining Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Deputy Leader Angela Rayner in singing God Save the King and applause was heard once it concluded.

Sir Keir had earlier paid tribute to the Queen, telling party members it “still feels impossible to imagine a Britain without her.”

He said: “Because our Queen’s devotion to Britain was underpinned by one crucial understanding – she knew that the country she came to symbolise is bigger than any one individual or institution.”

He added: “Conference, as we enter a new era, let’s commit to honouring the late Queen’s memory. Let’s turn up our collar up and face the storm, keep alive the spirit of public service she embodied and let it drive us towards a better future.

“For 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II stood as head of our country, but, in spirit, she stood amongst us.”

The Labour leader earlier on Sunday laid out his plans to tackle soaring energy bills.

Sir Keir announced plans to end dependence on fossil fuels, with all the country’s electricity generated by renewable and nuclear power by 2030.

Labour claims the plan would save UK households a total of £93 billion over the rest of the decade – or an average saving of £475 for each household every year.

Sir Keir also said he would reinstate the top income tax rate of 45% but supports the Government cutting the basic rate to 19p.

Asked if Labour would reintroduce the 45% rate, he told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme “Yes.”

“I do not think that the choice to have tax cuts for those that are earning hundreds of thousands of pounds is the right choice when our economy is struggling the way it is, working people are struggling in the way they are… that is the wrong choice,” he said.

“I would reverse the decision that they made on Friday.”

But Sir Keir said he supports the Government cutting the basic rate of income tax to 19p.

“I’ve long made the argument that we should reduce the tax burden on working people. That’s why we opposed the national insurance increase earlier this year, which of course the Government is now reversing,” he said.