UK ticketholder comes forward to claim £171 EuroMillions jackpot

A claim has been staked for the £171 million jackpot won by a single UK ticket-holder in Friday’s EuroMillions draw, the lottery operator Camelot says.

The result was announced late on Friday, but the winner's identity has not been revealed.

On Sunday morning, Camelot said a ticketholder had come forward to lay claim to the prize.

The EuroMillions winning numbers were: 14, 15, 22, 35, 48 and the Lucky Stars were: 3, 8.

Only 16 other people in the UK have won a jackpot worth more than £100 million from the EuroMillions prize draw.

The biggest ever EuroMillions win was £195 million - scooped on July 19 and claimed just a day later. The winner chose to remain anonymous.

A £109 million jackpot from the February 4 draw was also claimed a few days later, with the winner again remaining anonymous.

Gloucestershire couple Joe and Jess Thwaite celebrated a £184 million win from the May 10 draw.

One lucky UK ticket-holder, who also chose to remain anonymous, scooped the £54 million EuroMillions jackpot in the June 10 draw.

