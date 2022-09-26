Bank of England 'won't hesitate' to raise interest rates to control inflation

The Bank of England has said it "will not hesitate" to change interest rates in order to get inflation under control.

The Bank released a statement on Monday after the pound plummeted to a record low of $1.03.

It has since recovered slightly but is still at a near all-time low.

The statement said: "The MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) will not hesitate to change interest rates as necessary to return inflation to the 2% target sustainably in the medium term, in line with its remit."

They appeared to rule out an emergency meeting to raise interest rates immediately, instead stating "it will make a full assessment at its next scheduled meeting of the impact on demand and inflation from the Government’s announcements, and the fall in sterling, and act accordingly."

The statement welcomed the chancellor promising to announce "medium-term fiscal plan" on November 23 to ensure the deficit does not spiral out of control.

Markets reacted with alarm to Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's mini budget on Friday which introduced sweeping tax cuts which were largely seen as favouring the rich.

The budget came at a time when the government was already preparing to ratchet up spending massively to tackle the energy crisis.

Mr Kwarteng's mini-budget also did not come with an analysis by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), which usually provides a frank assessment on the impact of planned government spending.

This led to fears of unfunded spending fuelling more debt, sending the pound into turmoil at a time the dollar is remaining strong.

The pound's nosedive is sparking fears the currency could hit parity with the dollar for the first time in history.

Mr Kwarteng has now asked the OBR to deliver an assessment of his tax and borrowing plans on the same day as his fiscal plan.

The fiscal plan comes weeks after the BoE's next scheduled interest rates meeting on November 3.

ITV News's Politics Editor Robert Peston said the BoE's statement was an "unprecedented emergency warning that interest rates will rise very significantly after last week’s fiscally loose mini-budget."

Labour has accused the government of "fuelling inflation with tax" and said the pound falling is a reflection on the chancellor's mini-budget, warning it will "have repercussions for all of us and our standard of living".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know