TikTok faces £27m fine after UK rules it failed to protect children's privacy

TikTok could face a £27 million fine after the Information Commissioner’s Office said it had found the company may have breached UK data protection law by failing to protect children’s privacy when using the platform.

The watchdog has issued TikTok Inc and TikTok Information Technologies UK Limited with a “notice of intent” – a legal document that precedes a potential fine.

The ICO investigation found the company may have processed the data of children aged under 13 without appropriate parental consent, failed to provide proper information to its users in a concise, transparent and easily understood way and processed special category data, without legal grounds to do so.

The ICO said its findings are provisional and that no conclusion should be drawn there had been a breach of data protection law. In order for such a conclusion to be drawn, a fine would have had to have been imposed, the ICO said. The watchdog also added that it would consider any representations by TikTok before reaching a final conclusion.

Information Commissioner John Edwards said: “We all want children to be able to learn and experience the digital world, but with proper data privacy protections.

“Companies providing digital services have a legal duty to put those protections in place but our provisional view is that TikTok fell short of meeting that requirement."

