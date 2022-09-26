Play Brightcove video

Opening her speech at the Labour Party conference, the shadow chancellor explained why the pound plummeting and the Tories' tax cuts will mean higher prices for everyone

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves has hit out at the government for "failing" to tackle the cost of living crisis as she says the UK is facing a "national emergency".

Speaking at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, Ms Reeves lamented how the weekly food shop and energy bills are going up - but "people's wages are not keeping up."

Under a Labour government, she said she would bring back the 45p top rate of income tax - abolished by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday during his mini-budget - and use the funds to boost NHS staffing numbers.

Ms Reeves also pledged to guarantee a minimum wage that “reflects the real cost of living” if she becomes chancellor.

During the four-day event, the Labour Party is set to focus on capitalising on the controversy over the Conservatives' biggest tax-cutting measures in half a century, as the pound plummeted to an all-time low on Monday as a result.

"Sterling is down. That means higher prices as the cost of imports rise," she told the audience in Liverpool.

"The cost of government borrowing is up that means more tax payers money will go into paying the interest on our government debt.

"And in turn, that means the cost of borrowing for working people will now go up too with higher mortgage repayments for families.

"And all for what? Not to invest in the industries of the future. Not for our NHS and not for our schools. But for tax cuts for the wealthiest.

"A return to trickle-down economics - an idea that has been tried, has been tested and has failed."

She told the conference that Mr Kwarteng had an opportunity on Friday during his mini-budget to "set out a serious response" to the spiralling cost of living for all - but instead chose to focus on the wealthiest in the country.

She accused the prime minister of being "content to let energy giants pocket the cash and leave your children and your grandchildren to pick up the tab".

"Under these Tories, those with the broadest shoulders carry the lightest load. Not by accident, but by choice," she said. “It is time for a government that is on your side.”

