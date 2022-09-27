Watch Sir Keir Starmer's speech at the Labour Party conference live

Sir Keir Starmer has announced a Labour government will create a publicly-owned, green energy company to cut bills, as he pitched his party as a government in waiting that's ready for power.

Buoyed with confidence after his party surged ahead of the Conservatives in the polls, the leader is setting out his vision for the country as he attempts to show his shadow government can provide stability at a time of economic turmoil.

Sir Keir pledged to deliver within the first year of a Labour government a public sector-owned company, called Great British Energy, to cut bills, deliver energy independence for the UK and "create good jobs for the British people".

Harnessing "the power of Britain’s sun, wind, and waves", GB Energy would help drive down energy bills and create more local jobs to bring "money back into the public purse".

There is ambition for it to be similar in scale to foreign public generating companies like France's EDF and Sweden's Vattenfall.

Labour believes it would enable strategic partnership between the private sector and the government to deliver the party's commitment to make the UK a clean energy superpower by 2030.

He opened his speech at the conference in Liverpool telling members "don't forget, don't forgive" the Conservatives for losing control of the economy.

"Because we can't go on like this. What we've seen in the past few days has no precedent," he said.

“The government has lost control of the British economy – and for what? They’ve crashed the pound – and for what?

“Higher interest rates, higher inflation, higher borrowing – and for what?

“Not for you, not for working people, for tax cuts for the richest 1% in our society. Don’t forget, don’t forgive.”

Receiving many rounds of applause during his speech, he received a standing ovation as he set out Labour’s plan to boost the NHS workforce.

Sir Keir said the Tories are not on the side of the NHS - but that the service runs through his own family “like a stick of rock”.

“But I tell you what – I’m really worried about how many lives are at risk this winter," he continued.

“Talking to doctors in my local hospital, I said ‘the NHS is on its knees, isn’t it?’. They said ‘no, Keir, it’s face down on the floor’.

"And the pathetic response of the government last week left it there."

He reiterated the shadow chancellor's pledge on Monday to take on an extra 7,500 medical students every year, wile doubling the number of district nurses, 5,000 new health visitors, and 10,000 extra nursing placements.

His speech comes against a backdrop of an economic crisis following Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget on Friday, which temporarily triggered the pound to plummet to a record-low and lenders to withdraw mortgage deals, further exacerbating the cost of living crisis.

The party is capitalising on the controversy over the Tories' biggest tax-cutting event in half a century, which has caused concern among the markets, with the Bank of England releasing an emergency statement warning it "won't hesitate" to raise interest rates.

In the wake of the chancellor's high-risk budget, a new YouGov poll showed Tory support had dropped by four points to 28%, while Labour’s had surged by five points to 45% - the party’s greatest lead since YouGov started polling in 2001.

Another poll by Savanta ComRes for LabourList, showed Labour is on course for a comfortable majority at the next general election with a 12 point lead over the Conservatives.

