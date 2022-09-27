Lenders withdraw mortgages from sale after mini-budget sparks market turmoil

Banks and building societies are withdrawing some of their mortgages from sale after the government’s mini-budget on Friday sparked massive market turmoil.

Three lenders - Virgin Money, Halifax and The Skipton Building Society - have so far withdrawn some of their products amid the uncertainty.

Virgin Money said: “Given market conditions we have temporarily withdrawn Virgin Money mortgage products for new business customers.

“Existing applications already submitted will be processed as normal and we’ll continue to offer our product transfer range for existing customers. “We expect to launch a new product range later this week.”

Halifax also said it is temporarily withdrawing all mortgages that come with a fee.

The Skipton Building Society announced it had also withdrawn its offers for new customers, in order to “reprice” given the market movement in recent days.

'The cavalry is coming'

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting told mortgage lenders that the “cavalry is coming” with the Labour Party.

The opposition frontbencher told Sky News: “The real world consequences we’re seeing overnight, the withdrawal of mortgage products, tell us about the extent to which our own chancellor in this country has frightened the markets.

Mr Streeting said Labour has "serious people, with a serious plan that would make an enormous difference to families right across the country and to businesses, who are the backbone of our economy and will be the bedrock of economic growth”.

Interest rates expected to rise

The decisions by lenders was taken after markets started predicting massive rises in interest rates this year and next year.

The Bank of England is expected to hike its base rate by another two percentage points by the end of the year, and rates could top 6% next year according to market expectations.

A total drubbing of the pound on Monday even raised the prospect of an emergency rate hike from the Bank. However, in the end, Governor Andrew Bailey merely released a short statement.

The Bank of England headquarters

In it he said that the Bank would change interest rates “by as much as needed” to get inflation back to its 2% target.

Meanwhile, Mr Streeting said a rise in interest rates would lead to "huge additional costs" for people with mortgages.

Finance expert Louise Cooper said higher interest rates may lead to an increase in monthly mortgage bills.

She told ITV News: "If you're on a tracker mortgage - and even if you're on a fixed mortgage, at some point you will come off that fixed mortgage and you'll have to sign up for a new deal - you may well find a really very unpleasant mortgage bill coming your way."

Consumer Prices Index inflation is currently hovering at around 10%, and is expected to peak higher later this year.

The markets have been in turmoil since Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced his and Prime Minister Liz Truss’s plan for the economy.

The pound briefly dipped to an all-time low against the dollar on Monday morning.