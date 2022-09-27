Liverpool and Glasgow announced as final potential venues for Eurovision 2023

The Eurovision song contest will be held in either Liverpool or Glasgow next year, the BBC has announced.

Initially, Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Newcastle, Sheffield and Manchester formed the shortlist of potential cities to host Eurovision in 2023 in place of Ukraine.

But, that the UK wide search has now been narrowed down to just Liverpool and Glasgow.

Ukrainian entry Kalush Orchestra triumphed at the 2022 competition in Turin, Italy, but the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which produces the annual event, decided the show cannot be held in the country following Russia’s invasion.

The selected city will be crowned host of the 67th Eurovision Song Contest after the UK was given the chance to host the event for the ninth time – more than any other country – after Sam Ryder came second in the competition.

Sam Ryder during the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace. Credit: PA

The shortlist was narrowed down from 20 UK cities who initially submitted an “expression of interest”, with applicants across all four regions demonstrating how they would reflect Ukrainian culture, music and communities.

Of the seven cities shortlisted, six are in England and one is in Scotland, with Belfast failing to make the cut for Northern Ireland.

The cities have each been scored on a set of criteria, the BBC revealed.

Requirements include “a suitable venue and sufficient space to deliver the requirements of the Song Contest”, necessary commitment to the contest including a financial contribution, and “alignment with the BBC’s strategic priorities as a public service broadcaster”.