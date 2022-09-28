Bank of England will buy government bonds in bid to calm market turmoil

The Bank of England has launched an emergency UK government bond-buying programme to prevent borrowing costs from spiralling out of control and stave off a “material risk to UK financial stability”.

The Bank announced it was stepping in to buy government bonds – known as gilts – at an “urgent pace” after fears over the government’s economic policies sent the pound tumbling and sparked a sell-off in the gilts market.

While the pound hit an all-time record low of 1.03 against the US dollar on Monday, the yield on ten-year gilts – which is a proxy for the effective interest rate on public borrowing – has soared by the most in a five-year period since 1976, according to experts.

ITV News Political Reporter Shehab Khan explained: "The Bank of England has stepped in to buy government bonds, at a high rate, to essentially fund the government's tax cut policy... the Bank of England would only step in this significantly if the economy was in real trouble."

Likewise, Political Editor Robert Peston wrote: "This is an emergency response to a very real crisis - which was set to worsen the cost of living debacle."

In its statement, the Bank of England said there would be a substantial risk to UK financial stability “were dysfunction in this market to continue or worsen".

“This would lead to an unwarranted tightening of financing conditions and a reduction of the flow of credit to the real economy," it said.

“In line with its financial stability objective, the Bank of England stands ready to restore market functioning and reduce any risks from contagion to credit conditions for UK households and businesses.”

The Treasury responded by reaffirming its commitment to the Bank of England’s independence and said the government “will continue to work closely with the Bank in support of its financial stability and inflation objectives”.

It comes as Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has been stepping up efforts to reassure the City about his economic plans after the International Monetary Fund criticised the government’s strategy – and as the pound suffered further falls on Wednesday.

